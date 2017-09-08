DU Pioneers hosting Harvey donation drive

The Denver Pioneers are holding a donation drive on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9.

DENVER - The DU Pioneers are hosting a donation drive for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The goal is to fill a truck with non-perishable food items, water and clothing that will be delivered to victims in Houston. The community is asked to bring items to the Buehler donation truck along East Ashbury on the DU campus. Here's what you need to know:

WHEN:

Friday, Sept. 8: 8:30 a.m to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE:

South side of the Ritchie Center along East Ashbury

(outside Shwayder Art Building)

WHAT:

- non-perishable food items

- water

- clothing

"As thousands in our country struggle to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the DU community wants to help," says DU Chancellor Rebecca Chopp. "Through cash donations to reputable charities and physical donations of non-perishable items and bottled water, we can help make a difference."

