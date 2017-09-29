DU students camp out for hockey tickets

The Denver Hockey Student Ticket Camp Out returns to the Ritchie Center on Friday, September 29. (Photo: DU Pioneers)

KUSA - As the Denver Pioneers hockey team prepares to defend its national championship, DU students are making sure they have their season tickets.

The Denver Hockey Student Ticket Camp Out is underway outside of the Ritchie Center on the DU campus.

Students are encouraged to pitch a tent and spend the night along Buchtel Boulevard for a chance at season tickets that go on sale Saturday at 9 a.m. (while supplies last).

While students camp out they'll be able to watch a Pioneers practice at Magness Arena, listen to a live band, and enjoy a movie. Free shirts are being handed out and free food is being provided by Snarf's Sandwiches and Dunkin' Donuts.

Band on the Ice + Golden Tickets + @DunkinColorado



It's gonna be in-tents ⛺ pic.twitter.com/eboIM8t6Qj — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) September 21, 2017

The DU Pioneers will take to the ice for an exhibition game against Lethbridge University on Sunday at Magness Arena.

