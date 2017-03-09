DUI offender shares her story of regret

DENVER - When you meet Andrea Milholm you get the impression that she’s not exactly a trouble maker.

"I had never been in trouble," Andrea says. "Not even an overdue library book."

That all changed in 2013.

After drinking all night at a Halloween party in LoDo Andrea got behind the wheel of her car.

"The first thing I remember after the accident was turning my car around," recalls Andrea. "I realized that I just hit someone, and as a result of that a young lady lost her life."

Andrea was charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. She spent 10 months in prison, nine in a halfway house, and is on the tail end of 14 months of Intense Security Probation.

This punishment is all because of a crime that could have been avoided says Andrea.

"When I think of the night of the accident all I think about the regret that I have. The opportunities that were available to me to not drive."

Make a plan. That’s her advice to anyone that’s been out drinking.

"Find somebody to make you accountable. If you’re going out with a group make sure you designate a driver."

She also encourages folks to use public transit, taxis or ride share companies to travel safely.

"If my story can prevent one person from getting a DUI or worse," says Andrea, "I think that there’s redemption in that, and grace in that. Because it is totally avoidable."

© 2017 KUSA-TV