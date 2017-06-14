Durango considering campground for homeless adults

Downtown Durango.

DURANGO, COLO. (AP) - Colorado officials are considering the development of a regulated homeless campground in Durango.



The Durango Herald reported Wednesday a number of officials visited the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope, a homeless camp in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to get ideas.



The New Mexico campground, which holds up to 50 adults, is financially run by community support from schools, churches and nonprofits, and is self-governed by people staying at the camp who enforce a no drinking, drugs or fighting policy.



La Plata County Commissioner Brad Blake approached other local officials earlier this spring in an effort to generate momentum for the homeless camp's construction.



The camp's proposed location is an area south of the Durango Community Shelter.



A city study session on the matter is scheduled for June 27.

