Eagle County patrol vehicle hit on I-70

Eagle County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (Photo: Eagle County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - An Eagle County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was struck along westbound Interstate 70 Wednesday morning.

Officials say the deputy was out of the car at the time and was not injured.

The crash happened at mile marker 145—between Eagle and Gypsum—where crews have already responded to multiple other crashes due to icy road conditions.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles.

TRAFFIC: Check out our live traffic map HERE

Copyright 2016 KUSA