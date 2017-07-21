3 Southwest flights from DIA will get a great view of the eclipse

A fantastic view of one of nature's greatest spectacles, a total solar eclipse, taken from an airplane some 3,200 meters above Turkana, Kenya, Sept. 2014. (Photo: Catalin Beldea, Courtesy of Royal Museums Greenwich)

KUSA - One of the best ways to check out the Aug. 21 solar eclipse might just be in the air – and Southwest Airlines is hoping to capitalize on that.

The airline announced Friday that it has identified which of its flights will get the best view of the eclipse – and to mark the occasion, they say the customers aboard will get special viewing glasses, cosmic cocktails and the ability to show off their photos on the internet.

RELATED: The countdown is on: One more month until the solar eclipse

RELATED: Here's the only way to get an unobstructed view of the eclipse

Southwest says the flights with the best likelihood of seeing the eclipse are:

- Southwest flight 1375 departing Seattle-Tacoma at 09:05 a.m. PDT for St. Louis

- Southwest flight 1368 departing Portland at 09:05 a.m. PDT for St. Louis

- Southwest flight 1577 departing Denver at 10:20 a.m. MDT for St. Louis

- Southwest flight 301 departing Denver at 10:20 a.m. MDT for

- Nashville Southwest flight 1969 departing Denver at 09:50 a.m. MDT for Atlanta

You can book those flights on www.southwest.com.

(Note: Southwest is the only airline so far that has provided information about which flights will have the best view of the eclipse. We’ll add more information from other airline’s as we receive it!)

© 2017 KUSA-TV