34,000 cars are going to try to drive back from Wyoming at the same time, CDOT estimates

A look at traffic on the Wyoming/Colorado state line at 2:05 p.m.

With hundreds of thousands more cars than usual heading to Wyoming, CDOT is warning drivers to be patient as all those eclipse-goers head back to Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation estimates the initial surge of traffic to reach the Wyoming/Colorado state line will be around 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

CDOT is expecting heavy traffic to remain into the evening hours south from Wyoming through Colorado.

The Wyoming Tourism Office says they saw traffic counts increase by more than 217,000 vehicles on Sunday alone.

WATCH LIVE: Post-Eclipse traffic conditions

CDOT had said the traffic could be similar to six Broncos games getting out at the same time. Yikes!

We checked the CDOT traffic cameras at 9NEWS, and as of 2:10 p.m., things looked fairly clear along the route from Wyoming to the Denver-area. We'll keep updating this story as things develop.

WATCH LIVE: Wyoming traffic cameras on I-25

CDOT is suspending construction from Friday through Tuesday and increasing its courtesy patrols along I-25 in anticipation of the traffic increase.

From CDOT:

"Extremely high traffic volume is expected Friday through Tuesday, with exceptionally high traffic on Monday after the eclipse, returning from Wyoming and Nebraska. Travel delays could exceed several hours, between Wyoming and Denver, especially for return traffic on Monday. CDOT expects the highest delays to be on Monday between noon and midnight, southbound from Wyoming to Colorado Springs. Delays could last through Tuesday. CDOT strongly urges travelers to avoid travel during that time."

Remember, if you're driving, keep moving and don't stop at the state line to take a selfie. You'll cause traffic delays! (seriously)

RELATED: Selfies causing traffic backups at Wyoming state line

Remember, keep your gas tank full, some snacks in the car, and don't pull over on the side of the road or in a median to gawk at the scenery.

You can also text "ECLIPSE" to 888777 to get traffic, emergency and weather-related information texted to your phone.

Check live CDOT cameras here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV