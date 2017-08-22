This incredible 360 video shows just how quickly things returned to normal after the eclipse

(Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

KUSA - By now, you’re probably eclipsed out.

It’s Tuesday. The highly-anticipated “Great American Eclipse” happened on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. If you were in Denver, you saw cool shadows, but if you were in the path of totality a few hours north, you saw something completely otherworldly.

Three members of the 9NEWS digital team posted up in Stapleton, Nebraska. This town of 305 people was in the path of totality. The sun was completely obscured by the moon for two minute and 33 seconds -- and people from all over the world came here to watch a celestial event that’s shorter than the average pop song.

It was an incredible sight -- one that words and photos don’t really do justice. What was equally incredible was how quickly just a little bit of sun returned the world from twilight back into what it would normally look like at 1 p.m. on an August day.

The end of the eclipse happens at around the 3:30 mark in the video below -- but it's worth watching all of it just to see how the crowd reacts:

