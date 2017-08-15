A procrastinator's guide to viewing the total eclipse

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Unless you've got a few thousand dollars to spare, the time has passed to book a hotel room or buy a plane ticket to view the solar eclipse in the path of totality Monday.

But procrastinating Coloradans can still have a five-star viewing experience in the path of totality — that strip of America where the moon will obscure the sun for about two to three minutes.

Whether you just made up your mind or you're just now getting to the dreaded trip-planning stage, here's what you need to do to make sure you see the solar eclipse in its full, century-defining glory.

1. Get your glasses now – and we mean now.

Eclipse blindness is a real thing, so you'll only be able to look at the sun when it's 100 percent blocked by the moon if you don't have special viewing glasses. Americans have obviously caught onto this, because eclipse glasses are selling out fast.

