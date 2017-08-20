An open letter to the people reselling free 9NEWS eclipse glasses

(Photo: Craigslist)

KUSA - If you're reading this story, you probably know by now that 9NEWS teamed up with Grease Monkey, a partner of the Denver Broncos, to purchase 225,000 pairs of eclipse glasses and give them away to viewers ahead of the eclipse

We didn't do this to make a profit. We just wanted people to be able to view this historic eclipse safely.

The glasses were distributed first-come, first-served at 55 Grease Monkey locations in the Front Range. Then we hosted four giveaways to hand out the remaining glasses in surprise locations (that often got leaked early) so everyone who wanted a pair could be on a level(ish) playing field.

Somehow during this process, some not-so-great people got their hands on a large amount of glasses and started to sell them for profit. They cost about .50 cents to make, and now people are selling them online for $100.

To see people try to profit off a fun and free promotion is demoralizing.

At least two 9NEWSers have echoed my thoughts about this. Marshall Zelinger simply says it's "not cool." Steve Staeger says these people are "taking advantage."

As someone who went to the Grease Monkey in Aurora on the last day of our glasses giveaway, I personally watched hundreds of people with kids, dogs and umbrellas line up to get their hands on a pair of glasses. It should be noted the temperature was firmly in the 90s that afternoon.

Also as someone who had to say countless times to viewers that we didn't have any more free glasses -- this is disheartening.

If we could get all these glasses sold on the solar eclipse "black market" back, we'd much rather have them go to those people.

No, we don't know who is selling them, and no this isn't illegal, but I think we can all agree it's scummy.

So if you are one of the people selling our glasses -- please, give them away for free. There are still plenty of people who would be grateful to have them.

