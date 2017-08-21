Big life moments during the solar eclipse

It was a neat day even if the eclipse was the only thing a little bit out of ordinary for you.

But for some, there were other incredible life events that happened right alongside the solar eclipse and made them that much more special.

It was the very first day for Denver Public Schools, and kids got to go outside with eclipse glasses.

“It’s like the most amazing first day of school I’ve probably ever had,” said one 9-year-old.

It takes just a few minutes to make a special moment, and it was those minutes before Caitlyn James had her baby that she’ll always remember.

“I literally walked from almost the totality of the eclipse to the surgery room,” said the 29-year-old.

Fox James was born at 12:33 p.m. during the solar eclipse.

“I believe that it’s a very powerful moment, a really special significant time to have a baby,” said James. “To be coming into the world during such a rare event is really cool.”

Fox doesn’t yet have a middle name, but his parents are considering something celestial.

Another big moment happened at Red Rocks while Michelle Hoffman and Cale Bibb tied the knot.

“I am reminded of a time nearly 4 years ago to the day that I witnessed a similar alignment of space and time,” said Bibb during his vows.

The couple’s ceremony began at 11 a.m. and ended just before the peak of the eclipse.

“I promise to stick by your side through the and even the squalls, and even when the sun goes dark in the middle of the day.”

“Cale, I could stand here all day and tell you every single thing I love about you, but I don’t want to miss the eclipse, so I’ll stick with the highlights,” said Hoffman during her vows.

Without the solar eclipse, these beginnings won’t soon be forgotten. But think of the stories they’ll have to tell.

© 2017 KUSA-TV