Cool videos from scientists at CSU track eclipse shadow

Jane Mo , KUSA 2:15 PM. MDT August 24, 2017

FORT COLLINS - Meteorologists at Colorado State University use satellites to monitor the weather.

On Monday August 21, the scientists were able to get crystal clear images of the moon's shadow from a satellite that gives them a bird's eye view over the entire disk of the earth. 

The meteorologists work with with the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA). CIRA is a partnership between the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University. 

Check out their videos below: 

FULL DISK


Can't see the GIF? Click here: http://gph.is/2wCB8GC

 

NORTHERN HEMISPHERE 


Can't see the GIF? Click here: http://gph.is/2vcjvdf

 

CONTINENTAL U.S. 


Can't see the GIF? Click here: http://gph.is/2wCD8yB

Researchers said the moon has been moving away from the earth for four billion years, and it continues to move about an inch and a half away from earth every year.

According to NOAA scientists, there won't be any total solar eclipses 600 million years from now.

