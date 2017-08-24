Cool videos from scientists at CSU track eclipse shadow

For full coverage of the 2017 solar eclipse, head to 9news.com/eclipse!
FORT COLLINS - Meteorologists at Colorado State University use satellites to monitor the weather.
On Monday August 21, the scientists were able to get crystal clear images of the moon's shadow from a satellite that gives them a bird's eye view over the entire disk of the earth.
The meteorologists work with with the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA). CIRA is a partnership between the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University.
RELATED: How one CSU scientist is using a satellite to find the best place to see the eclipse
Check out their videos below:
FULL DISK
Can't see the GIF? Click here: http://gph.is/2wCB8GC
NORTHERN HEMISPHERE
Can't see the GIF? Click here: http://gph.is/2vcjvdf
CONTINENTAL U.S.
Can't see the GIF? Click here: http://gph.is/2wCD8yB
Researchers said the moon has been moving away from the earth for four billion years, and it continues to move about an inch and a half away from earth every year.
According to NOAA scientists, there won't be any total solar eclipses 600 million years from now.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs