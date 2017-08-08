Where you can get free eclipse glasses from 9NEWS

(Photo: Jane Mo, KUSA)

Aug. 21 will be a day for the history books.

It will mark the first full solar eclipse only visible in the United States since the country was founded in 1776 – and the path of totality is only a few hours north of Denver.

The eclipse will be an incredible sight – but it’s one that you can’t look at with your bare eyes.Doctors say you should never, ever, ever look at the sun – not even for a second – without the proper NASA-approved, ISO-certified glasses.

9NEWS, the Denver Broncos and Grease Monkey are partnering to give you those glasses FOR FREE starting Wednesday, Aug. 9.

You can pick up the glasses at 55 Grease Monkey locations on the Front Range. You also get a free Broncos collector card.

There is a limit of one pair of glasses per person.

For the list of locations, go to: http://bit.ly/2umDCcm

For more coverage of the eclipse -- including where to watch! -- go to www.9news.com/eclipse!

© 2017 KUSA-TV