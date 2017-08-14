Just how dark will Denver get for the eclipse?

For full coverage of the 2017 solar eclipse, head to 9news.com/eclipse!

KUSA - Denver is less than 300 miles from Casper, Wyoming, one of the most sought-after cities to watch August 21st’s solar eclipse.



It puts Denver in an elite class of about six or sevent major cities with the highest obscurity, or amount that the moon will cover the sun.



“[The eclipse] will still be something you can’t miss,” said Denver Museum of Nature and Science educator Naomi Pequette.

MORE: You can get an epic view of the eclipse on these day trips from Colorado

MORE: Don't want to buy eclipse glasses? Do this instead



Denver will see 92 percent obscurity, meaning the skies will dim to a light comparable to dusk. Animals will quiet as they will think it’s turning to night, and the air temperature will cool.



But according to experts, it will still be a vastly different experience than it will be in Casper, one of the several places located along the ‘path of totality.’



“Absolutely it [makes a difference], and that's why there's big fight to get hotels and camp spaces along that path of totality in Wyoming and Nebraska,” Pequette said. “In Casper, you'll see that corona flare out right at totality. You'll see stars pop out in the sky- planets- so it is really a very different experience.”

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)





Colorado’s town with the most obscurity will be Julesburg, Colorado’s northeastern most town, where obscurity will reach 99.12 percent. But even there the experience will differ as experts say that obscurity will still omit 10,000 times as much light as totality.



Durango is Colorado’s ‘least obscured’ town, where obscurity will reach 80.6 percent; a number that still fairs better more than half of the country’s obscurity.



Even though there won't be totality in Denver - safety will be just as, if not more important.

Scientists say anywhere you view the eclipse you'll need to do it safely, either through a reflection or with certified eclipse sunglasses.

© 2017 KUSA-TV