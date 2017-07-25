Kentucky moonshine distillery brewing up eclipse cash (Photo: WHAS11)

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Spirits are high near Hopkinsville as the Western Kentucky town prepares for its 2 minutes and 40.1 seconds of fame. "Spirits" of a local flavor are already bringing on an "eclipse" of sorts.

Tourists slowly pour into the Casey Jones Distillery every month. It's a smooth stream for owner Arloe Casey Jones. It’s a pace that matches his brew. Soon the world will get a taste as visitors flood these parts. Business is booming thanks to a celestial event with an obvious marketing hook for a moonshine-man.

"You turn that bottle up I guarantee you're going to have an eclipse,” insists Jones. “That's 100-proof stuff right there. It's lights out, I guarantee it and if you do have an eclipse with that bottle it's going to last a lot longer than 2 minutes and 40 seconds. I'd advise taking it easy or wait until after the real eclipse or you might miss it."

Arloe's already sold 5,000 to 6,000 bottles of his special spirits.

These are family recipes. "Casey Jones" was his grandfather, a legendary moonshine still maker back in the day who managed to escape the long arm of the law for most of his career.

Now "Casey's" hooch is legal, the distillery is a tapping into tourism, and Arloe is in position to cash in on Hopkinsville's cosmic lottery ticket.

They've mapped out campsites and will host concerts at a three-day festival leading up to August 21st. An estimated 3,500 to 4,000 people are expected which is 7 to 8 times the number that typically tours this place in a month. There are hats, shirts, all sorts of swag and, of course, a bevy of bottles for those looking to toast a total eclipse.

“You should take advantage of it,” said Jones. It's something that's been given to us, it doesn't happen every day or really doesn't happen once in our lifetime."

And when the eclipse finally arrives, Arloe intends to raise a glass in celebration knowing that somewhere his Grandfather is doing the same, proud that his legend lives.

