The countdown is on: One more month until the solar eclipse

KUSA - Friday marks one month until a solar eclipse will move across the United States.

The moon will block out the sun for a couple of minutes just before noon on August 21.

The moon won’t fully block out the sun here in Denver, but it will be pretty close. We’ll have about a 90 percent eclipse here.

More than 200 million people live within a day’s drive of where the moon will block the sun 100 percent.

According to David Allison at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, it will at first seem like a large cloud has moved over the sun, then it will get a little darker.

“It won’t be pitch black, but it will feel like it’s night time; it will feel different," Allison said. "We take the sun for granted and all of a sudden in the middle of the day when the sun is gone, it’s going to be really, really fun for people. “

Allison says the eclipse is a chance to inspire people and children about the wonders of our solar system and our universe, and how we’re always learning new things.

“There’s always something else out there and when there is a one-of-a-kind event like this… we have it for everybody and it’s very, very close. We have 12 states that it will go through. It really has the opportunity where scientists rarely get to really share what they do every day, to people who are going to be a part of it whether they want to or not because it’s happening in their front yard,” Allison said.

