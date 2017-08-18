Preparing for the eclipse traffic in Colorado

The warning signs are up, hopefully the cars are packed; all you need now is to be ready for heavy eclipse traffic this weekend.

Some are already on their way, working to be in position by Monday, including one family who made it very clear just how excited they are. If you thought the eclipse was the coolest thing happening Monday, 6-year-old Ivy Guinn said otherwise.

She said she's most excited about being the coolest girl because of her hair – dyed blue and purple to match a nebula.

It’s says a lot about a 6-year-old traveling around 10 hours from Aurora to Idaho Falls to see the eclipse.

“The moon is much smaller than the sun but it can still block,” explained Ivy.

Her parents are big believers in STEM and found out through family in Idaho Falls that NASA is holding classes at the museum and couldn’t miss the chance for Ivy to participate.

Many, many others are heading to see the eclipse, not just Ivy. The rarity of Monday explains the crowds

“Eclipse traffic that’s a new one for me,” said Matt Hajek, while he was stopped at Johnson’s Corner in Johnstown.

CDOT said there could up to 400,000 more people on the roads over the weekend and Monday.

Instead of one, there will be four CDOT patrols out this weekend with emergency gas supplies and to help people with car trouble.

CDOT’s also placed several portable toilets north of Mullberry.

You can all text “ECLIPSE” to 888777 to get traffic, emergency and weather information and well as plan routes on cotrip.org.

Michele Hajek, who is traveling with her family, including her granddaughter, says the only place they could find to watch the eclipse was back home in South Dakota because they couldn’t find any openings in the path of totality.

“We couldn’t get a place along the eclipse main area,” she said.

“It’s a unique experience to come round and to not spend with your family any special moment you should spend with your family,” Michele said.

It’s all worth it for the young.

“Getting to see the moon cover the sun,” Ivy said.

And the more wise.

“It will probably the last one I’ll see in my lifetime,” Michele said.

Even if they have to drive for hours, they’re still too close to miss it.

