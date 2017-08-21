Streams of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' went through the roof today (obviously)

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 24: Bonnie Tyler performs at the taping of 'Back To School - Gottschalks grosses Klassentreffen' Show on January 24, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Clemens Bilan, 2014 Getty Images)

KUSA - If you watched the eclipse today while listening to Bonnie Tyler's Total Eclipse of the Heart, you were in good company.

Spotify tells us Tyler's 1983 banger saw a streaming increase of 2,859 percent the United States, compared to the same time two weeks ago.

Globally, the song’s streams increased 827 percent on Spotify.

In the hours we monitored streams on YouTube (starting at 10 a.m. MDT), we saw an increase of more than 130K streams in less than 4 hours.

We're no mathematicians, but that sounds like a lot. Also, Tyler is performing the song aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise, which will be positioned in the path of totality right as the total eclipse of the sun, rather than our hearts, happens.

Keep slaying, Bonnie.

If you haven't already watched it, check it out below. Decades later, this song still goes hard.

