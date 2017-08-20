The big show: Eclipse events around metro Denver

The moon's shadow is seen on the Earth's surface during a solar eclipse, March 9, 2016. (Credit: NASA)

While a lot of people are traveling for the eclipse, a lot of people are likely watching from home or will attend one of the many viewing parties around the metro area.

If you snagged a pair of eclipse glasses, just look up to the sky Monday around 11:40 a.m. for the big show. Times vary depending on where you are.

What if you didn't wait in those long lines? There are a few viewing parties you can go to.

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science will have eclipse-themed activities which are free with general admission starting at 9 a.m. Different types of mirrors will be used to reflect the eclipsed sun onto a wall for safe viewing.

http://www.dmns.org/learn/families/family-events/solar-eclipse/

Red Rocks Community College's Lakewood campus will have eclipse glasses and pin hole projectors at 10 a.m. on the South Lawn. In Arvada, Red Rocks Community College will have glasses, pin hole projectors, and a solar telescope ready for the eclipse. That event starts at 10:30 a.m.

In Boulder, CU will open up the fifth-floor terrace at the University Memorial Center to the public at 11:30 a.m. The Fiske Planetarium will be closed but solar telescopes will be set up on the lawn for viewing.

Regis University is offering up glasses, telescopes and astronomers to answer questions about the eclipse on the grassy commons on campus. There is also free parking at the university.

Denver International Airport will hand out 1,000 viewing glasses at their party in the open-air plaza at 11 a.m. If they run out before you get there, you can always snag a free Moon Pie!

RELATED | Need eclipse glasses? DIA giving them out for event Monday morning

This is a morning celestial event, but it's 5 o'clock somewhere.

If you're 21 and up, Declaration Brewing Company is serving up brewskies and eclipse glasses for 15 bucks. Launch Pad Brewery won't be open during the eclipse but did create a batch of a space-themed beer.

For those who want to get in a workout too, Vine Street Pub & Brewery is offering a free outdoor yoga class at 11 a.m. Depending on your position, the half-moon pose would be perfect to catch a glimpse of the sky.



Remember, you wouldn't look directly at the sun any other day so don't do it Monday if you don't have the special glasses. Since they're still in demand, why not share with the person who'll be standing next to you as millions of us will stop what we're doing and turn our eyes to the sky.

© 2017 KUSA-TV