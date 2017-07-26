This website will tell you what the eclipse will look like from where you are

KUSA - Looking for more eclipse coverage? Check out 9news.com/eclipse.

We’ve spent a lot of time talking about the “path of totality” when it comes to the Aug. 21, 2017 solar eclipse – but it’s worth mentioning that wherever you are in the country, you might not see a full eclipse, but you will see part of one.

And, if you live in Colorado but can’t take that Monday off to drive a few hours north, you’ll still get quite the show.

When the eclipse peaks at around 11:47 a.m., the moon will obscure around 90 percent of the sun in Denver.

That number’s even higher up north in Fort Colllins which – being near the path of totality – will experience at 95.4 percent eclipse at 11:46 a.m.

In the southern part of the state in Trinidad, folks will see the moon obscure 83.2 percent of the sun at 11:49 a.m.

Vox put together a tool where you can plug in your zip code for a model of what the eclipse looks like. You can play around with it here: http://bit.ly/2tG6njO

By now this should go without saying, but you should never look at the eclipse without wearing the right sun protection. You can read more about what NASA recommends and how to get ahold of these special sunglasses here: http://on9news.tv/2v0aUgt

