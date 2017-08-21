Unexpected things that happened during the eclipse

DENVER - You did it. You survived Eclipse 2017.
If you missed, you only need to wait until 2045 for the next visible eclipse in Colorado, or you can read our summary of interesting thing that happened:
1. The temperature dropped
Obstruction reached 92 percent in Denver at 11:47, and during the eclipse the temperature dropped 8 degrees: 85 to 77.
2. The chickens freaked out???
According to Douglas County Schools, the chickens at Sedalia Elementary retreated to their coop onced the eclipse began. And once it ended, the roosters came out and crowed at the sight of the sun.
3. Some street lights came on in Colorado?
4. Crazy shadows on the ground
Crescent-shaped lights/shadows were all over the ground.
Little eclipse crescents everywhere. This is the neatest thing I saw. I'm so glad I didn't have eclipse glasses. #Eclipse #HeyNext pic.twitter.com/CT2imYvDjj— Kristi Killgore (@KillgoreKristi) August 21, 2017
Loved the #solareclipse view beneath our aspens in Evergreen, CO @Belen_DeLeon #9News #HeyNext pic.twitter.com/TjVY5UaOfl— Jennifer Dickson (@JenDickson) August 21, 2017
5. Streams of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' went through the roof today
Streaming on Spotify went up by almost 3,000 percent on Monday. Obviously.
6. Selfie traffic
Colorado Department of Transportation said people stopping to take selfies on their way to Wyoming caused major congestion on Monday.
--
Know of more weird/interesting/quirky things? Let me know: epowell@9NEWS.com. Pictures/videos are best!
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs