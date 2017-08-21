KUSA
Watch the eclipse's shadow travel across the United States

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 3:15 PM. MDT August 21, 2017

Across Colorado, temperatures dipped and shadows appeared as the eclipse reached its roughly 90 percent obscuration in the state.

Agencies from across the country were tracking all things eclipse-related, and we thought this one was pretty neat.

The National Weather Service posted a cool video showing the shadow from the eclipse travel across the country. 

