What these Colorado breweries are doing for the solar eclipse

Photo courtesy: Shannon Hudson/Boulder Beer Company

COLORADO - If you already didn't know, there's going to be a total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Whether you care or not, this eclipse is sort of a big deal- 99 years in the making.

And what's one of the most Colorado ways to celebrate this historic event? Spend the morning at a brewery.

Here's what four breweries in Colorado are doing for the solar eclipse.

Declaration Brewing Company

Photo courtesy: Declaration Brewing Company

At Declaration Brewing, you can get two pairs of glasses and a crowler from their signature beer series for $15. The brewery will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the eclipse. You could also to-go the "Declaration Eclipse View Kit."



Map provided by Google

Launch Pad Brewery

Photo courtesy: Paul Mahoney/Launch Pad Brewery

This space-themed brewery will release a beer called "Penumbra" in honor of the solar eclipse on Friday, August 18 at noon. It's a (hold on, this is a mouthful) Law's Secale rye whiskey barrel-aged imperial brown ale. Sadly, the brewery will not be open early enough to watch the eclipse from. But the early release date of Penumbra is for people to grab bottles before traveling to go see the eclipse. Launch Pad's hours on Monday will be the usual 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Map provided by Google

Boulder Beer Company

Photo courtesy: Shannon Hudson/Boulder Beer Company

Boulder Beer Co. will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday. They aren't doing anything specifically for the eclipse, but the brewery has an incredible patio to watch the whole eclipse at. In Boulder, the eclipse will begin at 10:22 a.m. and reach its maximum peak at 11:46 a.m.



Map provided by Google

Vine Street Pub & Brewery

Photo Courtesy: Caroline Duffy/Vine Street Pub

Starting at 11 a.m., there will be a free yoga class on the west patio of Vine Street Pub and Brewery. You could also enjoy a free happy hour pint right afterwards. In Denver, the eclipse will begin at 10:23 a.m. and reach its maximum peak at 11:47 a.m.



Map provided by Google

© 2017 KUSA-TV