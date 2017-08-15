What time you can see the eclipse from your city

(Photo: Courtesy Xanadu Farm)

KUSA - For full coverage of the 2017 solar eclipse, head to 9news.com/eclipse!

One of the biggest questions we’ve gotten about the Aug. 21 solar eclipse is, “ok … so you’ve told me it’s happening, but what time?”

Vox has a super-handy interactive map that shows you not only what time you can catch the eclipse, but also how much the sun will be obscured: http://bit.ly/2tG6njO/.

Denver’s not quite in the path of totality (you’ll have to drive a few hours north into Nebraska or Wyoming yet), but more than 90 percent of the sun will be obscured for a lot of Colorado.

RELATED: You can get an epic view of the eclipse on these day trips from Colorado

Here’ an explainer on just how dark it will get: http://on9news.tv/2waAIa9

If you can’t take a Monday off to go up north for a while, here’s a look at what time you can see the eclipse from a few of Colorado’s largest cities. Use the link above if yours isn’t listed!

The good news? The eclipse will likely happen during your lunch break, so if you need to step out and look at the sun for a while, your boss shouldn’t give you too much trouble.

Arvada: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 92.5 percent of the sun

Aurora: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 92.3 percent of the sun

Avon: 11:44 a.m., moon will obscure 90 percent of the sun

Bailey: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 90 percent of the sun

Black Forest: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 90 percent of the sun

Boulder: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 93.3 percent of the sun

Broomfield: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 93 percent of the sun

Buena Vista: 11:44 a.m., moon will obscure 88.3 percent of the sun

Burlington: 11:52 a.m., moon will obscure 93.3 percent of the sun

Castle Rock: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 90.8 percent of the sun

Centennial: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 91.8 percent of the sun

Colorado Springs: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 89.1 percent of the sun

Commerce City: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 93 percent of the sun

Conifer: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 91.2 percent of the sun

Crested Butte: 11:43 a.m., moon will obscure 87.5 percent of the sun

Del Norte: 11:44 a.m., moon will obscure 83.5 percent of the sun

Denver: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 92.3 percent of the sun

Durango: 11:41 a.m., moon will obscure 80.1 percent of the sun

Elizabeth: 11:48 a.m., moon will obscure 91.5 percent of the sun

Englewood: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 91.9 percent of the sun

Fairplay: 11:45 a.m., moon will obscure 89.8 percent of the sun

Firestone: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 93.9 percent of the sun

Fort Collins: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 95.1 percent of the sun

Fort Morgan: 11:49 a.m., moon will obscure 94.9 percent of the sun

Georgetown: 11:45 a.m., moon will obscure 91.2 percent of the sun

Glenwood Springs: 11:42 a.m., moon will obscure 90 percent of the sun

Golden: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 92.1 percent of the sun

Grand Junction: 11:40 a.m., moon will obscure 87.1 percent of the sun

Great Sand Dunes National Monument: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 83.1 percent of the sun

Greeley: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 95 percent of the sun

Gunnison: 11:43 a.m., moon will obscure 86.3 percent of the sun

Highlands Ranch: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 91.6 percent of the sun

Julesberg: 11:52 a.m., moon will obscure 98.8 percent of the sun

Kremmling: 11:44 a.m., moon will obscure 92.8 percent of the sun

Lakewood: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 92.2 percent of the sun

Limon: 11:49 a.m., moon will obscure 91.9 percent of the sun

Littleton: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 91.6 percent of the sun

Loveland: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 95 percent of the sun

Manitou Springs: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 89 percent of the sun

Montrose: 11:41 a.m., moon will obscure 85.4 percent of the sun

Nederland: 11:45 a.m., moon will obscure 92.8 percent of the sun

Northglenn: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 93.1 percent of the sun

Ouray: 11:42 a.m., moon will obscure 83.7 percent of the sun

Pagosa Springs: 11:43 a.m., moon will obscure 81.5 percent of the sun

Paonia: 11:42 a.m., moon will obscure 87.3 percent of the sun

Parker: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 91.6 percent of the sun

Pueblo: 11:48 a.m., moon will obscure 87.8 percent of the sun

Salida: 11:45 a.m., moon will obscure 87 percent of the sun

Severance: 11:7 a.m., moon will obscure 95.2 percent of the sun

Snowmass: 11:43 a.m., moon will obscure 88.7 percent of the sun

Steamboat: 11:43 a.m., moon will obscure 93.6 percent of the sun

Sterling: 11:50 a.m., moon will obscure 97.1 percent of the sun

Thornton: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 93 percent of the sun

Trinidad: 11:49 a.m., moon will obscure 83.2 percent of the sun

Vail: 11:44 a.m., moon will obscure 91 percent of the sun

Walden: 11:44 a.m., moon will obscure 94.7 percent of the sun

Westminster: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 92.8 percent of the sun

Wheat Ridge: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 92.3 percent of the sun

Windsor: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 86.9 percent of the sun

Winter Park: 11:45 a.m., moon will obscure 92.3 percent of the sun

Yuma: 11:51 a.m., moon will obscure 95.8 percent of the sun

© 2017 KUSA-TV