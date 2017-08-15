What time you can see the eclipse from your city

KUSA - For full coverage of the 2017 solar eclipse, head to 9news.com/eclipse!
One of the biggest questions we’ve gotten about the Aug. 21 solar eclipse is, “ok … so you’ve told me it’s happening, but what time?”
Vox has a super-handy interactive map that shows you not only what time you can catch the eclipse, but also how much the sun will be obscured: http://bit.ly/2tG6njO/.
Denver’s not quite in the path of totality (you’ll have to drive a few hours north into Nebraska or Wyoming yet), but more than 90 percent of the sun will be obscured for a lot of Colorado.
If you can’t take a Monday off to go up north for a while, here’s a look at what time you can see the eclipse from a few of Colorado’s largest cities. Use the link above if yours isn’t listed!
The good news? The eclipse will likely happen during your lunch break, so if you need to step out and look at the sun for a while, your boss shouldn’t give you too much trouble.
Arvada: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 92.5 percent of the sun
Aurora: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 92.3 percent of the sun
Avon: 11:44 a.m., moon will obscure 90 percent of the sun
Bailey: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 90 percent of the sun
Black Forest: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 90 percent of the sun
Boulder: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 93.3 percent of the sun
Broomfield: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 93 percent of the sun
Buena Vista: 11:44 a.m., moon will obscure 88.3 percent of the sun
Burlington: 11:52 a.m., moon will obscure 93.3 percent of the sun
Castle Rock: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 90.8 percent of the sun
Centennial: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 91.8 percent of the sun
Colorado Springs: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 89.1 percent of the sun
Commerce City: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 93 percent of the sun
Conifer: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 91.2 percent of the sun
Crested Butte: 11:43 a.m., moon will obscure 87.5 percent of the sun
Del Norte: 11:44 a.m., moon will obscure 83.5 percent of the sun
Denver: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 92.3 percent of the sun
Durango: 11:41 a.m., moon will obscure 80.1 percent of the sun
Elizabeth: 11:48 a.m., moon will obscure 91.5 percent of the sun
Englewood: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 91.9 percent of the sun
Fairplay: 11:45 a.m., moon will obscure 89.8 percent of the sun
Firestone: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 93.9 percent of the sun
Fort Collins: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 95.1 percent of the sun
Fort Morgan: 11:49 a.m., moon will obscure 94.9 percent of the sun
Georgetown: 11:45 a.m., moon will obscure 91.2 percent of the sun
Glenwood Springs: 11:42 a.m., moon will obscure 90 percent of the sun
Golden: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 92.1 percent of the sun
Grand Junction: 11:40 a.m., moon will obscure 87.1 percent of the sun
Great Sand Dunes National Monument: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 83.1 percent of the sun
Greeley: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 95 percent of the sun
Gunnison: 11:43 a.m., moon will obscure 86.3 percent of the sun
Highlands Ranch: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 91.6 percent of the sun
Julesberg: 11:52 a.m., moon will obscure 98.8 percent of the sun
Kremmling: 11:44 a.m., moon will obscure 92.8 percent of the sun
Lakewood: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 92.2 percent of the sun
Limon: 11:49 a.m., moon will obscure 91.9 percent of the sun
Littleton: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 91.6 percent of the sun
Loveland: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 95 percent of the sun
Manitou Springs: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 89 percent of the sun
Montrose: 11:41 a.m., moon will obscure 85.4 percent of the sun
Nederland: 11:45 a.m., moon will obscure 92.8 percent of the sun
Northglenn: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 93.1 percent of the sun
Ouray: 11:42 a.m., moon will obscure 83.7 percent of the sun
Pagosa Springs: 11:43 a.m., moon will obscure 81.5 percent of the sun
Paonia: 11:42 a.m., moon will obscure 87.3 percent of the sun
Parker: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 91.6 percent of the sun
Pueblo: 11:48 a.m., moon will obscure 87.8 percent of the sun
Salida: 11:45 a.m., moon will obscure 87 percent of the sun
Severance: 11:7 a.m., moon will obscure 95.2 percent of the sun
Snowmass: 11:43 a.m., moon will obscure 88.7 percent of the sun
Steamboat: 11:43 a.m., moon will obscure 93.6 percent of the sun
Sterling: 11:50 a.m., moon will obscure 97.1 percent of the sun
Thornton: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 93 percent of the sun
Trinidad: 11:49 a.m., moon will obscure 83.2 percent of the sun
Vail: 11:44 a.m., moon will obscure 91 percent of the sun
Walden: 11:44 a.m., moon will obscure 94.7 percent of the sun
Westminster: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 92.8 percent of the sun
Wheat Ridge: 11:46 a.m., moon will obscure 92.3 percent of the sun
Windsor: 11:47 a.m., moon will obscure 86.9 percent of the sun
Winter Park: 11:45 a.m., moon will obscure 92.3 percent of the sun
Yuma: 11:51 a.m., moon will obscure 95.8 percent of the sun
