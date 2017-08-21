What weather conditions will be like during the solar eclipse

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - The Denver metro area can expect a warm day ahead with good sky conditions for the solar eclipse.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s during the eclipse with partly cloudy skies.

The eclipse will start at 10:23 a.m. and reach its max at 11:47 a.m. in Denver.

Skies will be partly cloudy across much of north central and northeastern Colorado where we won’t be in the path of totality but the sun will be covered more than 9 percent.

The eclipse will come to an end at about 1:14 p.m.

In the path of total eclipse, expect sunny skies in Wyoming but more clouds in Nebraska.

Happy eclipse viewing!

