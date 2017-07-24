Wyoming DOT taking extra precautions ahead of eclipse

There will be plenty of ‘eclipse chasers’ flocking to Wyoming to see the eclipse.

Nine counties and the Wind River Reservation will be in the path of totality in the state.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it’s taking several precautions ahead of the influx of visitors to the state, surrounding the eclipse on August 21.

There will be overhead signs, extra personnel at rest stops and some construction projects will even stop.

WYDOT says some road construction projects in the path of totality will be stopped between August 17 and August 23.

There will also be troopers working 12-hour shifts to help with all the people planning on visiting the state for the eclipse.

The last time the state saw an eclipse was in 1918.

WYDOT tells us Wyoming State Patrol will not be issuing any oversized or overweigh permits on August 20 through the 22 to help with traffic flow.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has a special website with information about eclipse viewing areas, campgrounds, and other information, you can view it here.

WYDOT suggested the following guidelines:

Only camp in designated public areas. Camping is allowed on Wyoming’s public lands, including at campsites in the national parks, national forests, Wyoming state parks and BLM-managed lands. Do not camp or park on private property.

Use eclipse glasses to safely view the eclipse. These glasses provide eye protection from the eclipse, which can burn the retina of a person’s eye in seconds.

Bring plenty of water, sunscreen and snacks.

Ensure vehicles have plenty of fuel. There are some areas in Wyoming where there are long distances between gas stations. Plan travel accordingly.

Don’t stop and pull off onto the side of the roads during the eclipse. It’s illegal to park on the shoulders or in any ditch areas.

Don’t use the median crossings on the interstates for turning around or parking. Those crossings are for authorized vehicles.

Don’t build a campfire or set off fireworks in WYDOT’s rights-of-way or rest areas. August is Wyoming’s peak fire season. Don’t park on any highway shoulder or in any ditch area. That can not only be dangerous for you and other drivers, but a person’s car exhaust could start a grass fire.

Pay attention, and don’t drive distracted. Drive defensively because there will be more motorists on the road, and some of them may be slowing down or may not be paying attention when the eclipse is occurring. Motorists should watch out for distracted drivers.

