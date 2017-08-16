Photo: Rob Stothard, Getty Images (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - The solar eclipse is on Monday, and you need special glasses to watch that.

Seriously, we’ve said it a bunch, but it bears mentioning again: don’t look at the eclipse with your bare eyes. Doctors say you should never, ever, ever, look at the sun – not even for a second – without the proper NASA-approved, ISO-certified glasses.

Luckily, you can look at this eclipse without glasses ... and may not even have to drive to Wyoming or Nebraska! While the U.S. hasn’t seen a coast-to-coast eclipse since the country was founded in 1776, like Taylor Swift, this one has been around since 1989 – and you’ve been able to see some iteration of it every year until 2011.

Like the racehorse for which it's named, this Mitsubishi Eclipse (probably) hasn't lost a race.

It’s not as special, but hey, it was named after an unbeaten English racehorse that came out on top in 26 races (according to Wikipedia, anyway ...)!

Ancient civilizations had all sorts of rituals based around the eclipse.

Like the solar eclipse, this one is also coming back in 2017 (but as a crossover)!

Eclipses like this are more frequent in America than solar eclipses, which happen once every few decades or so.

Unlike the solar eclipse, this one is not the result of the moon passing between the sun and the Earth, casting the world into an eerie twilight.

Fun fact: The sun is 400 times wider than the moon, but is also 400 times farther away, meaning the two appear the same size in the sky.

This eclipse has never been to space.

This eclipse isn't just visible from what"s known as the "path of totality," which will close parts of Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina on Aug. 21 at around midday.

This eclipse, while similar to the sun at sunset, is safe to look at without special glasses.

And, unless something goes really, really wrong, this eclipse will last longer than two to three minutes (otherwise, contact your warranty provider ...). But, your memories of it probably won't last a lifetime, unlike the actual solar eclipse.

You can find out what time you can see the solar eclipse, how it will look from your city and more about the science and such by going to 9NEWS.com/eclipse.

Here's a photo gallery of an actual solar eclipse. Thank you for your time:

