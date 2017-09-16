Ed Sheeran's Sunday concert cancelled

Ed Sheeran performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - The Ed Sheeran concert scheduled for Sunday night at Scottrade Center has been cancelled, citing security concerns.

“With the safety of the fans being of upmost concern, and after consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel Sunday night’s show. While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed’s schedule will allow in 2018,” Messina Touring Group said in an email.

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive an automatic refund to the credit card that was used for the purchase. Tickets purchased in-person at the Scottrade Center Box Office will be refunded in-person beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

This is the third high-profile entertainment act to cancel this weekend because of protests. U2 cancelled their Saturday night show at The Dome, and comedian Mike Birbiglia cancelled his show at The Pageant.

We will continue to track closings and postponements.

© 2017 KSDK-TV