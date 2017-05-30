A letter to your 18-year-old self: Alires Almon

If you could write a letter to yourself when you graduated high school, what would you say? Alires Almon, the Orchestrator of Engagement for 100 Year Starship, would tell herself - it's OK to be nerdy.

KUSA 4:40 PM. MDT May 30, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories