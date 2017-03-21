ACHS unified team wins state championship

Aurora Central High School’s unified basketball team closed out their debut season as state champions. (Photo: Courtesy Aurora Public Schools)

AURORA - Aurora Central High School’s unified basketball team closed out their inaugural season by taking home a state championship.

The Aurora Central Gold team is comprised of students with and without disabilities – many of which had never been on a sports team prior to this year.

The Trojans defeated Overland High School's unified basketball team on March 10 to take home the title.

“The pairing of students in inclusion and special needs programs with general education students fostered long-lasting friendships and a deeper sense of pride students have in themselves and their school,” Aurora Public Schools said in a media release.

Before the championship game, the Trojans had a chance to play Vista PEAK Preparatory at the Pepsi Center just before the Denver Nuggets took the court.

