Arvada West invited to 'national championship of choirs'

The Arvada West Vocal Showcase will perform at the American Choral Directors Association national conference. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

ARVADA - For students like Sage Peterson and Ian Rowzee, being a part of the choir gives them an outlet at school they cherish.

"There's few things at school and in life in general that takes you away from everything," Peterson, Arvada West senior, said. "Singing is one of those things for me."

Rowzee didn't really want to join the choir at first. Now, he says it is the biggest motivating factor for him at Arvada West High School.

"It gives me a reason to do well in school," Rowzee, a junior, said. "It gives me a reason to come to school."

Now, their passion is making history under the instruction of Arvada West's director of choral activities, Chris Maunu.

"They come here very day and just pour their hearts out for each other," Maunu said.

The Arvada West Vocal Showcase is invited to perform at the national conference of the American Choral Directors Association. Maunu says it is known as the "National Championship of choirs."

"In my field, it's considered to be the greatest honor in the United States," Maunu said. 'Literally broke into tears, called my wife. I was bawling when I was calling her."

After submitting a collection of works over the last three years, Maunu's choir was one of only three high school level choirs selected to perform alongside choirs from Europe, Asia, and South America.

"It's really humbling and terrifying," Maunu said.

Arvada West is also only the third high school in Colorado history to be invited to perform for the ACDA. Peterson says she's excited for the school to be honored in the performing arts.

"It isn't recognized like other things," Peterson said. "Everyone wants to know how the football team is doing and how the basketball team is doing. Often times choir isn't the 'coolest' thing to do."

It may be one of the toughest. Students have been working for seven months on songs that he says are better suited for collegiate-level or professional-level choirs.

"This is serious choral literature and it's some really tough stuff," Maunu said. "They love conquering a difficult piece of music."

But, Rowzee says Maunu gets the students to work hard and understand the methods of creating real music.

"Any choir director can tell you to sing the right notes," Rowzee said. "But, what's really important is having meaning behind those notes and that's what really makes a good choir a great choir, I think."

The Arvada West students will leave to perform at the conference in Minneapolis on March 8.

"I think we're going to do pretty well," Peterson said.

