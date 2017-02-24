At-risk students forced to change buildings

Long View High School (Photo: KUSA)

LAKEWOOD - For students like Emily Bellissimo, it can be difficult fitting into a school that is not Long View Alternative High School in Lakewood.

“When I found Long View, I finally felt like I belonged at a school,” Bellissimo said, “People at my school are at-risk students, we don’t get equal opportunities everywhere else.”

So when the students heard that they were losing their building, the news left them heartbroken.

“We are more than just the building, but the building is the foundation for the school,” Bellissimo said.

The school of about 60 students has been around for over 20 years. Last week, they were told that they’ll be relocating to nearby McClain Community High School which has about 400 students.

It’s a move Emily’s mom Betsy Bellissimo disagrees with.

“This is what those kids have had to turn away from, for a number of reasons,” Betsy said. “To move that community into another building I think will create a different feel and a different vibe that won’t be able to foster that kind of community they have right now.”

The Jefferson County School District says guidelines like enrollment and graduation rates contributed to the decision to close the school, along with a tough budget. The district says the 50-year-old temporary building has exceeded its life cycle and will close at the end of the school year.

“It’s one of those schools that is small and expensive to run so it tends to be one of those schools we look at when we’re trying to cut our budget,” JeffCo Chief Communications Officer Diana Wilson. “We know it’s not the ideal situation for the students that go there but it’s better than terminating the program.”

The district says the programs and curriculum offered at Long View will keep going and the current staff will stay together.

“One of the things the new building has is a separate entrance for them,” Wilson said. “They have a very small space dedicated to them that’s closed off from everything else.”

It’s a change Bellissimo is still fighting against.

“We love this school, we want to do anything we can to save it,” she said.

The district says it’s too late for that, but this is a tough adjustment for the students of Long View High School.

Capital improvements have been made to the building in the past, before deciding to close it. Long View is one of four Jefferson County alternative high schools in a 10 mile radius.

