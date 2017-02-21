Aurora Public Schools seeks feedback on budget cuts

Aurora Public Schools meeting (Photo: KUSA)

AURORA - The Aurora Public School Board heard feedback Tuesday about how it should trim $31 million from its budget by the next school year.

The district estimates it will have a general budget of $319 million for the 2017-2018 school year; a drop from the $350 million budgeted for the current school year.

APS attributes the general budget decrease to falling enrollment, cuts in state funding and a depleted fund balance – which serves as the district’s rainy day fund. In an effort to rebuild the fund balance, the district is attempting what it calls a “budget redesign.”

Some cost-saving ideas include furlough days and doing away with free, full-day kindergarten. School board members voiced opposition to cutting staff at a public meeting Tuesday night.

“I would say absolutely not,” APS spokeswoman Patti Moon said. “Our charge is to make sure that we are providing the best educational opportunities for students.”

The district is seeking input on five proposed budget redesign scenarios. Katie Self has two children enrolled in Aurora Public Schools and was concerned classroom sizes could potentially grow. “If they are going to have class sizes that are huge… kids are not going to be getting the attention that they need,” Self said.

After hearing more feedback, a team will present a draft of its budget plan in April. A final draft will go to the board of education in May.

In November voters approved a $300 million bond measure. The district it can direct those funds for infrastructure or technology improvements. However it cannot spend it on any school district costs like staffing or operations.

