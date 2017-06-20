BBBSC launches Mentor 2.0 program

KUSA - The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado’s Mentor 2.0 program launched in the fall of 2016.

The program is at Sheridan High School and aims to pair each student in the school with college-educated mentors.

Mentors set out to help the students graduate from high school and continue on with a meaningful post secondary plan.

The mentors and the students exchange emails once a week and gather once a month at the school on a weekday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

At the gatherings they have pizza and enjoy group and one-on-one discussions as well as facilitative exercises.

Students are not the only ones who benefits from the mentorship, mentors learn coaching skills to be better leaders and learn how to apply lessons to their own lives.

There are 120 new incoming freshmen each year who need an adult mentors.

Anyone can be a mentor but they are specifically looking for individuals with a college degree that speak Spanish.

For more information go to http://www.biglittlecolorado.org/page/mentor-2-0

