Students study National Western Stock Show data

KUSA - It takes a tremendous amount of energy to put on the National Western Stock Show for the animals and thousands of visitors.

A group of college students is spending five days finding out just how much electricity and water the event uses as well as how much trash the 16 day show produces. The data will help make the new National Western center more energy efficient.

At the end of the stock show, the collected data will show a snapshot of the energy and water use from this year’s event. All that information will go to CSU in Fort Collins where experts will compile it to come up with sustainability goals for the new National Western Center, which they hope to start building in 2018.

Before the cattle hit the arena to show off their stuff, it’s all about the primping.

Lauren May, 17, from Wisconsin knows what it takes to get her cattle ready for show. She’s been coming to the National Western Stock Show for the past nine years.

“It takes a lot of electricity for everyone in here; the blower and the lights. And then probably a lot of water because they drink a lot of water and to wash them it takes quite a bit especially if you have a big one, it takes longer. Most people here have two or three animals so it takes quite a bit of energy I would say,” she said.

Now, a group of students from CU Denver, Metro State and CSU are trying to figure out exactly how much energy.

Each spigot in the wash area for the cattle has a water meter showing how many gallons each animal uses and totals up the amount at the end of the day.

“It’s going to be really helpful in developing the new wash racks just to know what the demands are for stock show events to come in the future,” said Sam Hutchison, a CU Denver student and intern for the City of Denver.

Every cow’s shower is accounted for.

“In a two hour interval, we’ve had anywhere from 40 to 50 cattle come through,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson and the other eight students talk to the ranchers about what their needs are to get their cattle ready for show, like the number of electric outlets for blow dryers, shavers, fans and lights.

“So we’re just looking at the electrical load going into the system at given times,” he said.

The goal for the new National Western Complex is to be a net zero campus, meaning it will generate the same amount of energy that it’s using onsite.

“If we were just going to be building another office building we might be able to say, ‘Well offices tend to use this much energy and this much water’ and we could just do the math and figure out how much energy and water we would be using for what we’re envisioning for the future. But this is such a unique event and unique facility, that we need to have different metrics. So how much energy and water do we need per cow, per day,” said Jocelyn Hittle, Denver program development director for Colorado State University System.

Clean-up is measured as well. Along with the grooming, the students are looking into how much waste the animals create and how much trash is thrown away by visitors.

