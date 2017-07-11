Best colleges for your money: Here's how Money magazine ranks Colorado schools

(Photo: Adventtr)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Money magazine is out with its latest ranking of the nation's "best colleges for your money," and the list includes several Colorado schools.

Money ranked 711 colleges and universities across the country based on educational quality, affordability and alumni success.

Among the factors the magazine weighed to compile its list are each school's estimated cost with or without financial aid, the percentage of students who receive aid grants, and average early-career earnings of graduates.

New to this year's ranking are included data from LinkedIn and Burning Glass Technologies tracking the market value of the most commonly listed skills for each school's alumni.

