Best elementary schools: Here are metro Denver's top 25

1. Challenge School, Denver. Academics grade: A. District overall grade: A+. Teachers grade: A+. Culture & diversity grade: A-. (Photo: Denver Public School District Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Boulder Valley School District dominates when it comes to the best public elementary schools in metro Denver, according to a new report by education ranking website Niche.

Eighteen of the top 25 schools in the Denver area are in the Boulder Valley district, although two other schools took first and second places.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.