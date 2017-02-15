Boy reunited with military dad during assembly

Bryce Beach was surprised by his dad who just returned home from a 6month deployment in Bahrain. (Photo: Jeffco Public Schools)

WESTMINSTER - A third grader at Ryan Elementary in Westminster got a sweet surprise during a Valentine's Day assembly.

Bryce Beach's entire school gathered together as part of the surprise. He thought he was being honored for his participation in the school’s Jump Rope For Heart program.

He didn't know that his dad, Master Sgt. Rex Beach, was hiding behind a curtain inside the gym waiting to surprise him when given a signal from the principal. Bryce says he felt like fainting when he turned around to see his Dad behind him.

All Ryan students were given American flags to wave, but were told to keep them hidden until the big moment. When it happened, the kids spontaneously started to chant “USA, USA!”

MSG Beach had just returned from being deployed in Bahrain as part of the 5th Battalion, 19th Special Forces Airborne Group for the past six months.

Bryce’s mother Melissa, an instructional coach at Jeffco’s Eiber Elementary in Lakewood, and his little sister Lexi were there too. The family says they are now off to Disneyland to celebrate their reunion.







