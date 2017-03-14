Bringing Music to Life instrument drive kicks off

Paul Epstein, the owner of the Twist and Shout store, collects instruments during the Bringing Music to Life instrument drive. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

DENVER - Music is a way of life for Paul Epstein and his music store, Twist & Shout.

"I've been in Denver since 1968 and I immediately recognize that there is a strong and devoted music community here," Epstein said.

For the last five years, Epstein has made Twist & Shout a collection point for the Bringing Music to Life instrument drive sponsored by 9NEWS.

"It brings together the people who play an instrument with the people who need instruments with the people who love recorded music," Epstein said.

People are asked to donate their old trumpets, violins, cellos, etc. No matter the condition, Epstein and other donation locations will take them. The instruments are then repaired and refurbished to be given to students in schools around Colorado. Many of them are in districts with struggling budgets and little resources for the arts.

"I feel like we are part or a main part of the music community in Denver and it just makes perfect sense for us to be the crossroads where all these things come together," Epstein said.

Twist & Shout focuses primarily on selling recorded music. The store has few instruments around. Yet, Epstein feels his place is the appropriate location for a instrument donation site.

"Well, it's not typically what we do, but it feels completely natural," Epstein said.

Patrick Brown is the general manager. When the instruments come in, he has to find space for them. He will store as many as he can in a space underneath the stairs, but he says last year, it was overflowing pretty quickly.

"I'm expecting it to be intense just like last year," Brown said.

He says he is happy to find way to collect as many instruments as possible.

"It's definitely something that ties exactly into what we do here overall," Brown said. "You know, it's not just selling music here. It's an overall culture of making sure people understand that music's important."

The instrument drive runs from March 13 through March 25.

If you to find out more about Bringing Music to Life and see the other donation locations around the state of Colorado, click here: http://www.bringingmusictolife.org.

Epstein says when people come in to donate a used instrument, it is often a touching scene.

"It's not the typical driving up to Goodwill and dumping stuff out of the car," Epstein said. "People come in and it's a very emotional, special event to give away an instrument that they learned something on."

