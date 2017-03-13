Cherry Creek Schools expected to vote on changing start times

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Monday, the Cherry Creek School Board is expected to vote on changing start times for students in the next school year.

The changes would affect all Cherry Creek high schools, middle schools and elementary schools.

Start times for high schools would be pushed back 65 minutes, middle schools would start an hour to 50 minutes later, and elementary schools would begin 65 minutes earlier.

Here’s a look at the current and proposed start times.

CURRENT SCHEDULE 2016-2017

START DISMISS

High School 7:10 a.m. 2:30-2:51 p.m.

Middle School 7:50-8:10 a.m. 2:50-3:10 p.m.

Elementary School 9:00 a.m. 3:30 p.m.

PROPOSED SCHEDULE 2017-2018

START DISMISS

Elementary School 7:55 a.m. 2:40 p.m.

High School 8:15 a.m. 3:30 p.m.

Middle School 8:50 a.m. 3:45 p.m.

A parent of an elementary school student was worried about her child having to walk to school too early.

The district started the conversation about changing start times about a year and a half ago.

It sent out a survey to more than 67,000 parents, students and staff.

The district says support for changing the district's current schedule was "overwhelming."

