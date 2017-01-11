Cherry Creek Schools considering later middle, high school start times

A school bus is seen during a safety event for children (Photo: Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - Cherry Creek School District Board of Education is considering a change to school start times next year in response to research and input from parents, students and staff.

The proposed changes would affect all Cherry Creek high schools, middle schools and elementary schools.

Start times for high schools would be pushed back 65 minutes, middle schools would start an hour later, and elementary schools would begin 65 minutes earlier.

Here’s a look at the current and proposed start times.

CURRENT SCHEDULE 2016-2017

START DISMISS

High School 7:10 a.m. 2:30-2:51 p.m.

Middle School 7:50-8:10 a.m. 2:50-3:10 p.m.

Elementary School 9:00 a.m. 3:30 p.m.

PROPOSED SCHEDULE 2017-2018

START DISMISS

Elementary School 7:55 a.m. 2:40 p.m.

Middle School 8:15 a.m. 3:30 p.m.

High School 8:50 a.m. 3:45 p.m.

The district started the conversation about changing start times about a year and a half ago and sent out a survey to more than 67,000 parents, students and staff in mid-November.

The district said more than 25,000, or 38 percent, replied to the survey. They say support for changing the district’s current schedule was “overwhelming.”

“We’ve been hearing for years that our high school starts just too early for their kids. They’re not awake, they’re not learning as well as they could and we have seen increasing amount of research that bears that out,” said Tustin Amole, director of communications for the Cherry Creek School District.

Amole said the district studied what it could do to accommodate adolescent sleep patterns. She said the proposed model will create the best learning environment for students.

“With these models we see increased achievement, we see fewer absences, fewer disciplinary actions,” said Amole. “Overall, in those school districts that have done similar changes, they have seen great benefit from that.”

The proposal will be presented to the school board which is scheduled to meet Feb. 13 at Aspen Crossing Elementary School in Aurora.

(© 2017 KUSA)