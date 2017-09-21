College fair coming to Denver this weekend with 300+ schools

College students. (Photo: ABLEIMAGES)

DENVER - To many, autumn means changing leaves and Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

But for many high school seniors it's all about college tours and applications.

This Saturday, Denver is hosting the National Association for College Admission Counseling fair.

It's happening at the Denver Mart on 58th Avenue in Denver. Make sure to stop by because it is completely free and open to the public.

The fair offers three main workshops. Prospective college students and their parents can learn about financial aid, how to apply to a selective college, or tips on writing a college essay. Or you can attend all three! They run every thirty minutes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 300 schools will have a booth at the fair. Colorado schools won't be the only ones in attendance.

If you really want to step outside of your comfort zone, plenty of international schools will have a booth set up.

Or, if you are looking for a less traditional college route, schools like the Denver School of Massage Therapy plan to be there.

For more information you can email collegefairs@nacacnet.org or call 571-551-5275.

You can also call the 9News Line9 at 303-698-0999, where experts from local schools can answer questions about applying for college.

