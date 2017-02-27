Colorado Board of Education supports bill that would abolish PARCC

The Colorado State Capitol building (Photo: Wikipedia)

DENVER - The Colorado State Board of Education voted Friday to support a bill that would align the statewide language arts and math assessments for ninth graders to the ones in 10th and 11th graders take.



“For months the board has been discussing a way to simplify the ninth-grade test and provide a clear connection to the college readiness process,” said Board Chairwoman Angelika Schroeder in a news release. “We support this legislation because it requires the test to be aligned to the Colorado Academic Standards and our college and career readiness goals for students.”

House Bill 1181 would still need to get approval from Colorado’s legislature.

Currently, 10th graders taken the PSAT 10, and beginning this spring, 11th graders will take the SAT as the state’s college entrance exam.

Proponents of the bill say the PARCC tests – which the state’s 9th graders currently take – have a low participation rate and don’t focus on college readiness.

Changing the testing curriculum would rectify this.

If the bill passes, ninth graders would take the new assessment in spring 2018.

(© 2017 KUSA)