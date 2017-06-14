Colorado Community College System president announces retirement

Nancy McCallin will retire as president of Colorado Community College System. (Photo: COURTESY CCCS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Nancy McCallin, who has led the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) since 2004, will retire effective July 31, 2018, CCCS announced today.

"It has been an honor to serve as your president over the past 13 years," McCallin said. "I have been privileged to work with highly talented, committed presidents, faculty, staff and students. I believe the work we do is some of the most important work in the nation."

CCCS is the umbrella organization overseeing the state's 13 community colleges and their 39 locations here. It is the largest system of higher education in Colorado.

The State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education, which oversees CCCS, will begin searching for McCallin's successor this fall.

