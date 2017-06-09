Colorado educators: apply for $15,000 Innovation Award from The Succeeds Prize

The Succeeds Prize – the most prestigious awards and recognition event for Colorado’s public schools and educators – honors the transformational impact Colorado educators are leading across the state. It also seeks to support local teachers, schools, and districts in bringing their best ideas forward.

The Succeeds Prize will give away nearly $100,000 in cash prizes at a live celebration on Oct. 3, 2017. As part of this, The Succeeds Prize is offering $15,000 to the winner of The Excellence in Education Innovation Award, presented by Janus Henderson Investors.

The Innovation Award will be awarded to a Colorado public school teacher, group of teachers, school leader, or district with an innovative and transformative idea for their classroom, school, or district. The Innovation Award will help supercharge implementation of a current innovation or provide the seed funding for a new idea based on proven results and potential impact. Learn more and submit your video-application here!

“Colorado is a hub for risk-takers, entrepreneurs, and those willing to take a chance to make an impact. Our schools and classrooms - and the professionals who lead them - are no exception,” said Demesha Hill of Janus Henderson Investors and a member of The Innovation Award Selection Committee. “The goal of the Innovation Award is to fund the most innovative idea impacting public schools while also highlighting the exciting work happening across Colorado for other educators to learn from. I’m excited to see and help amplify these ideas to give educators and schools statewide more tools to drive innovation locally.”

Who is Eligible: Any Colorado public school teacher, group of teachers, school, or district.

How to Apply: To be considered for The Excellence in Education Innovation Award, eligible applicants will need to submit a recent video-pitch (recorded in 2017) that provides the overall vision for your innovative idea, implementation details, and the expected impact of the project. We are looking for ideas that can be ready to launch within six months of receiving funding. The video pitch should be no more than 2-minutes.

Video pitches will be reviewed by a selection committee of education, business, and philanthropic leaders in Colorado that will identify finalists for a live-pitch event in Denver. One winner will be awarded a cash prize of $15,000 at The Succeeds Prize on Oct. 3, 2017 at the Newman Center for Performing Arts at the University of Denver. Submit your video and learn more here!

Submission Deadline: August 1, 2017

For more information or to submit your video-pitch, visit TheSucceedsPrize.org/innovation-award. For questions please contact info@thesucceedsprize.org

About The Succeeds Prize: The Succeeds Prize is the most prestigious awards and recognition event for Colorado’s public schools and educators. It honors the transformational impact Colorado’s public schools and educators are leading across the state. It also serves as a year-long campaign to implement and scale successful innovations and best practices, so every student in Colorado can benefit.

The Succeeds Prize, powered by mindSpark Learning, is sponsored by the business community in partnership with Colorado Succeeds and 9NEWS. Learn more at TheSucceedsPrize.org.



