Colorado educators release statement in opposition to Trump immigration orders

U.S. President Donald Trump signs two executive orders January 25, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER - Denver Public Schools, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, Padres and Jovenes Unidos and Colorado Education Association released a joint statement Thursday morning in opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

You can read the statement in full below:

We stand together—as a school district, educators, students and families—to oppose the actions President Trump has taken through his executive orders today. Immigrant and refugee students, families, educators, and staff are precious members of our Denver school communities and we greatly value them for the contributions they make to our schools and communities.

We will do everything in our individual and collective power to protect them from deportation, criminalization, intimidation and harassment.

The letter is signed by:

-Elsa Oliva Rocha, Pam Martinez, Ricardo Martinez, co-executive directors, Padres & Jóvenes Unidos

-Henry Roman, president, Denver Classroom Teachers Association

-Tom Boasberg, superintendent, Denver Public Schools

-Kerrie Dallman, president, Colorado Education Association and Jefferson County High School Teacher

