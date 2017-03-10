Colorado kids prep for National Geographic Geography Bee

KUSA - A deep and thorough understanding of the world's geography is key to making it to the final round of the Colorado State Championship round of the National Geographic Geography Bee, taking place on March 31 at the University of Denver.

Kids from schools across the state have been prepping by studying maps, history books and previous competitions to ensure they have the best chance of knowing the questions asked during the tournament.

The National Geographic Bee occurs in three stages, beginning at the school level. Schools that register for the Bee receive materials to hold their competitions. Each school winner takes a written test, and the top hundred scorers in each state and territory compete at the state level.

During the day of the competition, questions will become progressively more and more difficult, beginning with simple questions about state capitals and ending with in-depth questions about cultural significance of geographic landmarks from anywhere across the globe.

The champion from each state will qualify to compete in the National Geographic Bee Championship to be held at the National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 14-17, 2017.

Alex Yang, the eighth grade champion from the Cherry Creek Challenge Academy, says that the pressure can be intense.

"You feel emotion through your whole body," Yang said.

Yang says he's enjoyed geography for most of his life. His parents recently showed him a photo from when he was three years old, working on a puzzle of the United States. Ever since, he's been obsessed with travel and learning about the world.

9News reporter Amelia Earhart will moderate the final round of the Colorado Bee on March 3.

You can learn more about the Colorado National Geographic Bee here: http://bit.ly/2n7SHun

