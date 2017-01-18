Colorado middle school students to attend inauguration

FREDERICK, COLO. - A small public charter school in Frederick is sending a group of seventh and eighth graders to Washington, D.C. in time to witness Friday's inauguration of the 45th president.

Carbon Valley Academy along I-25, just north of Denver, sends students to Washington, D.C. every other year. Those trips usually happen in May, but because of the inauguration, the school decided to schedule this year's flight a few months early.

Eleven students are planning to go, having raised the money themselves.

They are all in Adam Crawford's history class.

"It's a big deal,” said Crawford. “And it's something I really respect and appreciate from the parents' standpoint, that I get to take them into this situation of being in Washington and be able to see them be moved by history."

The students leave for Washington, D.C. early Thursday morning and are scheduled to return Sunday night.

The trip also includes visits to the Holocaust Memorial Museum, Ford's Theatre, the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum and Arlington National Cemetery.



