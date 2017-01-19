Colorado school district to release balloons on Inauguration Day

Balloons floating toward sky (Photo: PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou)

KUSA - Students in Jefferson County will release balloons on Inauguration Day as an effort to promote the upcoming Day Without Hate.

The school district says the students have the choice to write messages of peace, unity, respect and nonviolence on the biodegradable balloons.

The group will release the balloons at 3:03 p.m. -- a deliberate choice to demonstrate Colorado unity.

According to the school district, students considered the date carefully for the balloon release and maintain DWOH is an "apolitical entity that works to promote warm, welcoming environments for all students in their schools."

JeffCo told 9NEWS on Thursday the decision whether or not to show the inauguration on TV in class is up to each school and each classroom.

They do advise teachers who choose to show it to tie it into curriculum, if possible.

