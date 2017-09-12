Colorado State University's brew school expands in Fort Collins

Seniors Kelly Floyd, left, and Kolton Reitsch check the temperature of water heating up for sparging the classes latest batch of beer, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, during a Brewing Science and Technology class at CSU (Photo: Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A pair of breweries are being assembled on the Colorado State University campus.

A 264-gallon system — the largest housed at any four-year university in the country — is being built inside Lory Student Center’s Ramskeller Pub. A 53-gallon system is being built in a Gifford Building laboratory.

The brewing systems are part of the university's rare four-year bachelor's degree track specializing in brewing. Front Range Community College and the University of Northern Colorado both offer two-year programs dedicated to the craft, but four-year programs are rare.

Oregon State and University of California-Davis are among a handful of other universities in the country with four-year programs similar to that at CSU, which had 141 enrolled students at the start of the fall semester.

Such programs are fostering the next leaders of the beer industry, which thrives in Fort Collins with more than 20 breweries.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2gZSp6E

© 2017 KUSA-TV